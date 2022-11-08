Ever wonder how Mr. Rogers would try to capture the attention of youngsters whose lives are saturated by devices?
A free event Wednesday evening at the Academy Theatre attempts to explore how “the Fred method” would answer that question.
Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, the Pittsburgh-based authors of “When You Wonder, You’re Learning: Mister Rogers’ Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids,” will introduce community members to Fred Rogers’ tools for learning and why tools like curiosity, creativity and collaboration are so important for kids whose lives are more and more online-oriented.
“It’s all about what they have coined as ‘the Fred method,’” said Ann Noonen, Crawford Central School District’s director of education technology integration and one of several organizers of the event. “They’re going to share lessons from Fred Rogers that are as relevant today as they were when he was on PBS.”
The talk comes as about 50 community members have participated in group discussions of the book, according to Dan Slozat, executive director of Meadville Public Library. The book’s message has been inspiring, he said, particularly given how the past few years has increased isolation for many.
“It feels like the pandemic took a lot from us in terms of connection,” Slozat said. The event Wednesday, he added, should contribute to finding “ways to build back a stronger community and one that is really concerned about our neighbors — and there isn’t a better example of that than Fred Rogers.”
Eileen Mullen, program coordinator for the Crawford County K-12 Career Education Alliance, grew up loving Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Now, as another of the event organizers, she said the appeal of Rogers’ ideas extends beyond fans who recall his show nostalgically. The beloved Pittsburgh-based television host died in 2003.
“I think the message is really important. It speaks to our youth, their education and curiosity, and promoting curiosity and respect in how we treat each other,” Mullen said. “It’s very timely, now more than ever. We need to go back to this educational philosophy of Mr. Rogers and how he really taught respect and kindness and, most importantly, curiosity.”
Paraphrasing Behr, Noonen said that the authors’ approach takes “the Fred method” as a “blueprint for learning.”
“We’re going to unpack what some of those lessons could be,” Noonen said. “I hope people will join us.”
“Wonder With Us” is a chance to learn from the Pittsburgh-based team of Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, authors of “When You Wonder, You’re Learning: Mister Rogers’ Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids.” The free event is open to the public and takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Academy Theatre.
