This week’s announcement by state and federal officials of an electric vehicle charging station coming to the Meadville area at Giant Eagle won’t make it the first such facility in Crawford County.
Several electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations already have been in operation at various locations across the county — not only in the Meadville and Titusville areas, but also near Cambridge Springs and at Pymatuning State Park’s Jamestown Marina. Some are free to use, while others charge to charge.
“We’ve had ours almost two years now,” Dan Bickel, superintendent of Pymatuning State Park, said of the EV station at the Jamestown Marina’s parking lot.
The funding for the EV station at Pymatuning and other state parks like Presque Isle in Erie County and Oil Creek in Venango County was paid for out of the $118.5 million share Pennsylvania got from the federal government’s settlement with automaker Volkswagen for unlawful vehicle emissions, Bickel said.
“It gets some use and we expect more as electric vehicles become more prevalent,” Bickel said.
Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township has a charging station on the southwest edge of its property, making it visible from routes 6, 19 and 322. It’s been in operation since January 2022 and is part of the Shell Recharge network. Shell Recharge is part of multinational oil and gas giant Shell Oil.
“It’s available 24 (hours a day), seven days (a week),” said Scott Phillis, one of the owners of the Park Avenue Plaza. The EV station was put in as a convenience for customers.
Allegheny College in Meadville has two separate EV stations — one in a small parking lot off Park Avenue near its historic Bentley Hall administration building and the other in a parking lot off East John Street behind the Vukovich Center for Communication Arts.
“They’re getting popular, so we’re instituting a two-hour time limit and you have to have either an Allegheny parking permit or a visitor’s parking permit,” said Kelly Boulton, the college’s director of sustainability.
Allegheny had to institute the time limit for visitors and staff as the college acquired its own first all-electric vehicle and plans to add more over time, Boulton said.
Meadville Medical Center has an EV station off its Liberty Street complex, the hospital system’s main facility in the city. It was installed as a test measure, according to Brian MacMurray, MMC’s vice president of ancillary services.
“The charger is utilized every day for routine MMC employees and physicians. Patients or guests are permitted if they inquire,” MacMurray said.
MMC also is looking other potential sites, he said.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the region’s rural electric cooperative utility, has an EV station in the parking lot at its headquarters on Route 86, just south of Cambridge Springs. Its station is part of the ChargePoint network.
Not surprisingly, there are two county car dealerships with public EV stations — Titusville Ford on Route 8, north of Titusville, and part of the Blink network; and Palmiero Toyota on routes 6 and 322 in Vernon Township, part of the ChargePoint network.
“Electric is part of the future,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, president of Palmiero Toyota. “People like what is being done. They’re embracing hybrids (vehicles that can be powered by either gasoline or electric), but customers aren’t adapting to all electric yet.”
“Some think we’re moving too quickly as there’s a concern over time, availability and the cost (to charge),” she said. “There’s a name for it — range anxiety.”
Brady said a trip to Washington, D.C., from Meadville takes about five hours each way in a gasoline-powered vehicle, but in an electric vehicle there would have to be a stop to charge, which could add another four hours — each way.
Also, the same amount of material used to make a battery for an all-electric vehicle can make 90 hybrid vehicle batteries, she said. Plus, the rare earth metals used to make the batteries are not readily available in the U.S., but they available in other countries, like China.
“I think we’ll see more conversion (to full-electric vehicles) as the number of (EV) stations increase,” she said.
