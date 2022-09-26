Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. High 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Rainfall locally heavier in lake-effect prone areas. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.