A $50,000 state grant will help make improvements to a newer section of Ernst Trail next year.
French Creek Recreational Trails Inc., the trail’s nonprofit parent organization, has been awarded the grant to pave part of the trail’s extension toward Meadville and install rock filtration trenches.
The grant is through the Commonwealth Financing Authority under its Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, according to state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County.
“We live in a beautiful area that entices many people to enjoy the great outdoors,” Brooks said in making the announcement. “I am pleased to announce that the grant will improve the recreational opportunities available to families and tourists that the trail attracts.”
Asphalt paving will be done on the extension from the trailhead at Bean’s Auto off Route 322 in Vernon Township and go northeast to Smock Bridge at the border of Vernon and the city of Meadville.
That trail extension currently has a crushed limestone surface, according to Ed Easley, vice president of French Creek Recreational Trails. It also is in a low-lying area subject to washouts in wet-weather seasons.
“We want to pave quite a bit of it and raise the level of the trail a bit,” he said, noting the rock filtration trenches will help with drainage in the area.
French Creek Recreational Trails has estimated the total project at $150,000, Easley said. It had applied for $127,500 in state funding under the program with $22,500 in matching funds toward the original estimate.
Group members now will have to meet to review potential revisions regarding the project.
“We’re an organization that depends a lot on donations and gifts,” Easley said. “We’ll have to either raise more funds or look at the scope of the project, or a bit of both.”
Work on the project is expected to begin during the 2023 construction season, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.