Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.