Known to many music fans for the steady rhythm of their booming “oompah, oom pah pah” sound, tubas are typically found near the rear of an orchestra. From time to time, their bright bells bob into visibility above the heads of the violinists and cellists who usually line the front row — and often the second and third rows, come to think of it.
But on Friday in Diamond Park, a very special tuba will emerge from behind the violins and cellos, the violas and the oboes, flutes and piccolos too — yes, even the bassoons — to take center stage at long last.
The occasion for the tuba’s seemingly “oom”-possible star turn is the Erie Philharmonic performance of “Tubby the Tuba,” the much-loved family classic popularized by comedian Danny Kaye in the mid-20th century.
“Tubby the tuba wishes he could play more than the ‘oompah, oompah’ that he always plays,” explained Shawn Clerkin, the baritone who will play the role of the narrator. “A frog that he meets walking home from rehearsal one night encourages him and says even frogs have beautiful melodies to sing, so why don’t you sing a beautiful melody?”
The dejected tuba, whose desire to sing had previously been laughed at by other instruments, is inspired and returns to the orchestra.
“Tubby begins to sing his pretty melody,” Clerkin said, “and then other instruments who have made fun of him before suddenly begin saying, ‘Wow, that’s a really pretty melody, let me sing it, let me sing it.’ Eventually the whole orchestra is singing Tubby’s beautiful melody.”
The performance will mark the second year in a row that the Erie Philharmonic gives a free performance in Diamond Park. Like last year, when about 650 people filled the Diamond, the orchestra is hoping for a strong showing from community members.
“We had such a good time last year,” said Steve Weiser, the orchestra’s executive director. “We’re so thankful for the amazing funding we’ve received from these amazing businesses in Meadville. Hopefully, we’re looking forward to making this an annual tradition — the full Erie Philharmonic right in the middle of Diamond Park.”
The family friendly “Tubby the Tuba” is aimed directly at the youngsters likely to be in the audience, but the other works to be performed are likely to draw a wide range of interest as well, according to Weiser.
“For an outdoor concert,” he said, “it’s the perfect mix.”
Also on the playlist is the overture from Gioachino Rossini’s 1816 comic opera “The Barber of Seville” — familiar to kids of a certain age from the Looney Tunes cartoon “Rabbit of Seville,” featuring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd.
Rounding out the night are Igor Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite and a short symphony by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
For audience members eager to take a hands-on approach to the evening’s music, an instrument “petting zoo” with violins and cellos of different sizes will precede the performance. Weiser was able to guarantee that anyone adventurous enough to try their hand at the instruments in the petting zoo would be able to make a sound, though he offered no such guarantee on the quality of the sound.
“Anybody who shows up early is more than welcome to come up and try any of the instruments we have there,” he said. “It’s really awesome to watch families with little kids come out and get to hold a cello for the first time — it is really cool.”
This year’s performance differs in an important respect from last year’s, according to Meadville Assistant City Manager Katie Wickert. Where funding for the Philharmonic’s 2021 visit was supported by federal coronavirus grants, this year’s visit is entirely the result of a “community collaboration.” Donations to support the performance were received from more than a dozen businesses, organizations and individuals.
“It was received so well by community members that we had several people ask this year if they would be coming back,” Wickert said. “If we get the same level of feedback that we got last year — and it seems so far there’s some significant interest from the community — we’d like to make it part of their regular summer concert series.”
Wickert was optimistic, however, that one element from 2021 won’t be an annual occurrence. The orchestra’s rendition of “Peter and the Wolf” last year was joined by unexpected solo performances from a riding mower and weed whacker as landscaping work was performed at the historic Tarr Mansion across the street.
“We are closing the Diamond, so we won’t have any extra percussion from motorcycles and other vehicles going around,” Wickert joked, “and we’ve tried to raise as much general awareness as possible so local businesses might not have their landscaping companies working Friday night.”
