Bring your lawn chair or blanket, and get ready for a summer of live music.
The Erie Philharmonic recently announced a free 16-concert tour, "In Your Hometown."
The Philharmonic will perform "Peter and the Wolf" at 7 p.m. June 25 in Meadville's Diamond Park, featuring a full orchestra and the narrating talents of Armendia Dixon.
“If you enjoyed our free televised season of music this past year, we sincerely hope you’ll come out and join us in your hometown this summer,” said Music Director Daniel Meyer. “We’re only able to do these concerts because of the heroic generosity shown by our patrons, sponsors, volunteers and advertisers. These concerts are our thank you to the region for supporting us over the last year and a half.”
All mandated COVID-safety policies will be in place, organizers said.
The Philharmonic's 16-stop tour begins June 23 in Gibson Park, North East, and will run through Sept. 8 with an encore performance in Gibson Park.