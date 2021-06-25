Get out your lawn chair or blanket, and head to Diamond Park for some free live music tonight.
The Erie Philharmonic will perform "Peter and the Wolf" at 7, featuring a full orchestra and the narrating talents of Armendia Dixon.
“If you enjoyed our free televised season of music this past year, we sincerely hope you’ll come out and join us in your hometown this summer,” said Music Director Daniel Meyer. “We’re only able to do these concerts because of the heroic generosity shown by our patrons, sponsors, volunteers and advertisers. These concerts are our thank you to the region for supporting us over the last year and a half.”
All mandated COVID-safety policies will be in place, organizers said.