An Erie man and woman accused of a conspiracy that resulted in the shooting death of a Titusville man are headed to court following a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Lexus Marie Conner, 20, of 915 W. 16th St., waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District judge Laurie Mikielski, while Regginal Duane Welch III, 20, of 1165 1/2 W. 26th St., had all but a single charge held for court in his hearing before the judge. A second-degree felony charge of possession of firearms prohibited against Welch was withdrawn.
Millcreek Police Department has accused Welch of fatally shooting Casey Nadolny, 25, near the Millcreek Mall on March 23. Conner allegedly assisted in getting Nadolny to meet with Welch.
According to police, Welch planned to rob Nadolny due to Nadonly messaging Welch's girlfriend, whom Nadolny formerly dated. Conner picked up Nadolny in Titusville in her Ford Escape with Welch in the backseat.
The three traveled to the Millcreek Mall, with security footage recovered by police showing Conner and Nadolny in the mall together and Welch in the mall's food court around the same time.
After returning to their vehicle, the three drove off when Welch allegedly shot Nadolny with a pistol multiple times in the torso while the truck was in the area of a Country Fair located at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly roads, according to police.
Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:32 p.m. and found Nadolny lying on the ground in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road. Nadolny was taken to UPMC Hamot, but died of his injuries at 8:17 p.m., according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.
Later, in an interview on March 24, Conner reportedly admitted to police that she had made plans with Welch to rob Nadolny.
Welch was arrested on March 29 without incident by the United States Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody. Conner was similarly arrested on May 17 after being called to the Millcreek Police Department.
Welch is facing three first-degree felony charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and robbery — inflict serious bodily injury, and an ungraded charge of murder of the second degree; one second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault; two third-degree felony charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; a first-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of instrument of crime with intent; and three second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Conner is facing four first-degree felony charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery; a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault; and two second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
The two could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the criminal homicide charge.
Both are being held in the Erie County jail. Due to the case being one of homicide, bail has been denied.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.