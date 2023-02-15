GUYS MILLS — The Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills is accepting applications to fill positions for its summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program.
Positions are for 40 hours per week and will run from June 26 through Aug. 18. The program is open to local boys and girls 15 through 18 years of age. Applicants may not reach age 19 during the term of employment.
In Youth Conservation Corps, members learn teamwork and job skills while assisting with conservation-oriented projects to benefit the refuge which is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Projects include: trail maintenance, construction projects, help with special events and more. Through activities and field trips members learn about the natural environment and issues affecting the world around us.
Applications are available at the refuge headquarters, 11296 Woodduck Lane, Guys Mills, and from area high school guidance counselors.
The application deadline is April 11. The public drawing for slots from eligible applications received is 10 a.m. April 18 at the refuge headquarters.
More information: Contact Erie National Wildlife Refuge at (814) 789-3585.
