Hunting and fishing are a traditional uses of the National Wildlife Refuge System. At Erie National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), people of all backgrounds and abilities are welcome to participate in recreational hunting.
Erie NWR is seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing opening plan. The public is invited to review the draft documents for our proposed hunts and fishing access, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 60-day comment period.
Erie NWR is proposing to:
• Expand opportunities for big game, upland bird and migratory bird hunting on refuge lands.
• Open hunting to mute swan, feral hog, weasels and porcupine.
• Open an additional 159 acres to hunting.
• The use of non-lead ammunition for hunting will be phased out on the refuge by 2026. This change would initially be voluntary, and will transition to be required for use after a four-year phase-in period is implemented then completed in 2026. This phase-in period will allow hunters time to adapt to the new regulations without diminishing hunting opportunities on the refuge. The refuge staff will provide information to assist in a valuable transition period that benefits fish, wildlife, and people.
• Open an additional 4 miles of frontage to fishing along Dead and Muddy Creeks.
• The use of non-lead tackle for fishing will be required.
Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website a www.fws.gov/refuge/erie. Individuals can contact the refuge at (814) 789-3585 to request more information.
The refuge will accept comments through June. It will update its webpage with the final date soon, officials said. Comments should be addressed with “Erie NWR” in the subject line: through email to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov, through postal service mail to 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, PA 16327, or by phone to (814) 789-3585.
