Teens, do you want to make a difference this summer?
The Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills is accepting applications to fill positions for its summer Youth Conservation Corps program.
Positions will be for 40 hours per week and will run from June 20 through Aug. 12.
The program is open to local boys and girls 15 to 18 years of age. Applicants cannot reach age 19 during the term of employment.
In the corps, participants will learn teamwork and job skills while assisting with conservation-oriented projects that will benefit the refuge. Projects include: trail maintenance, construction projects, help with special events and more. Through activities and field trips, those selected will also learn about the natural environment and issues affecting the world around us.
Applications are available at the refuge headquarters in Guys Mills and from high school guidance counselors. The application deadline is April 12.
• More information: Call (814) 789-3585.