ERIE — The annual Erie March for Life will take place Saturday at Perry Square.
The march will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed west on West Sixth Street, south on Sassafras Street, east on West 10th Street, north on State Street and back to Perry Square.
Participants are asked to assemble at the pavilion in West Perry Square by 10:45 a.m.
The march will conclude at the pavilion with a program of speakers. The program is expected to conclude around 12:30 p.m. or possibly earlier because of the frigid temperatures, organizers said.