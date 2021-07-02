A 22-year-old Erie man accused by police of dropping a small bag of marijuana and trying to slide it under a patrol vehicle with his foot is heading to trial on driving under the influence and other charges.
Rashard Daunte Willis Jr., of 2003 Wayne St., waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.
The four misdemeanor and five summary charges against Willis arise from a Nov. 19 incident when Pennsylvania State Police troopers on patrol in Meadville observed Willis’ 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt stopped, with no headlights on, for an extended period of time at a stop sign on Pine Street where it intersects with Grove Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. When the vehicle eventually proceeded through the stop sign and the troopers conducted a traffic stop, Willis turned onto Catherine Street and stopped in the middle of the roadway, police reported.
Willis showed signs of impairment and told the troopers he had smoked marijuana and consumed alcoholic beverages earlier, according to the affidavit. While being led through field sobriety tests, Willis allegedly tried to hide marijuana he was carrying by dropping the small bag to the ground and pushing it with his foot under the nearby police vehicle, police reported.
A chemical test revealed that Willis’ blood alcohol content was 0.107, according to police. Under Pennsylvania law, drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher are considered to be driving under the influence.
Willis faces misdemeanor charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, DUI — general impairment and DUI — high rate of alcohol. He also faces five summary traffic charges.
A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Willis remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond.