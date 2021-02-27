A 21-year-old Erie man is headed to trial on charges that he led police on a chase from downtown Meadville to Edinboro and reached speeds of over 100 mph in a late January incident.
Jordan Ruiz Rodriguez was held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.
Following a chase that began on Chestnut Street in Meadville at 4:16 p.m., Rodriguez and Bruce M. Asbury III, a 21-year-old from Erie who police say was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Rodriguez, were apprehended near the Edinboro exit of Interstate 79.
The chase began when city police attempted to stop a white 2007 Ford Explorer on Chestnut Street for a traffic violation. After failing to stop, the vehicle led police to the interstate, where the pursuit reached speeds of up to 107 mph, according to emergency radio transmissions.
The vehicle was brought to a stop thanks to stop stick road spikes. According to police, Rodriguez and Asbury exited the vehicle, along with a third man, and allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended. Rodriguez and Asbury were taken into custody, while the third man was released.
Asbury was found in possession of suspected marijuana and a “substantial amount of cash,” according to police. He faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on March 9.
Rodriguez faces a felony charge of fleeing an officer and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana as well as six summary traffic charges.
Rodriguez’s trial will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
