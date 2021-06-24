ERIE — An Erie man accused of killing a former Meadville resident in an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant will be representing himself as the case moves forward.
At a pre-trial hearing on Monday, Erie Judge John Trucilla granted a request from Markese D. Lampley, 21, to represent himself in the coming murder trial. The Tribune was informed of the results of the pre-trial hearing by Erie Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger.
Lampley had been represented by lawyer Bruce Sandmire prior to Monday's hearing. Reger said Sandmire is being kept on standby for the trial, which is set to begin jury selection today.
Lampley is accused of killing Alexander Cavanah, 22, during an armed robbery on Jan. 25 at the Wendy's located just outside of Edinboro. Pennsylvania State Police said Lampley shot Cavanah twice during a struggle. Cavanah was the shift manager at the restaurant.