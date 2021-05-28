An Erie man who police say was found with multiple illegal drugs during a traffic stop in March on Interstate 79 near Meadville will head to trial.
David J. Karaisz, 43, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on Monday.
Karaisz was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police at approximately 2:37 a.m. March 23 while headed north near mile marker 145.3, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. He was found with heroin, fentanyl, codeine, marijuana and a wax material containing THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, according to police.
Karaisz faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver. The eight misdemeanor charges against him consist of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Karaisz remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond. His bond, which was set at $200,000 at his arraignment in March, was reduced at the preliminary hearing. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.