ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A northwestern Pennsylvania man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 90 in Kingsville Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP) Ashtabula Post.
Gary Firster, 51, of Erie was traveling southwest in the left lane on I-90 at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, east of Route 193, according to police.
The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway, into the median, and overturned several times, ejecting Firster. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Firster was flown by medical helicopter from the scene to University Hospital Main Campus in Cleveland, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Kingsville Fire Department and emergency medical services assisted OHP on scene.
OHP troopers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
The crash was the fifth fatal motorcycle crash in Ashtabula County so far in 2022, compared to a total of four fatal crashes in 2021 and four in 2020, according to statistics provided by OHP.
