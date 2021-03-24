UNION TOWNSHIP — An Erie man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses and jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond after being stopped by police on Interstate 79 just south of Meadville at approximately 2:37 a.m. Tuesday.
David J. Karaisz, 43, was arraigned later Tuesday morning on one felony and eight misdemeanor charges before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Karaisz was stopped while headed north near mile marker 145.3, according to the criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police. He was found with heroin, fentanyl, codeine, marijuana and a wax material containing THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, according to police.
Karaisz faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver. The eight misdemeanor charges against him consist of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Karaisz remains in Crawford County jail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for April 6 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.