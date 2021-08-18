ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced to life without parole plus additional decades in prison for murdering an employee during an attempted robbery of an Edinboro area fast-food restaurant in 2020.
Markese Lampley, 22, was sentenced this morning by President Judge John Trucilla in Erie County Court of Common Pleas for the Jan. 25, 2020, killing of Alexander Cavanah at the Wendy’s restaurant in Washington Township near Edinboro.
Lampley also was sentenced on various assault charges related to the attempted robbery.
Cavanah, 22, a former Meadville resident, was the shift manager at the restaurant. Cavanah was shot in the leg and abdomen during a struggle with Lampley and later died at a hospital. Lampley was wearing a ski mask and a motorcycle helmet, but the helmet fell off during the struggle between the two men. Lampley then fled the restaurant on a red and black motorcycle following the shooting, police said.
Lampley was convicted in July of second-degree murder and multiple other charges including robbery, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment following a trial in Erie County Court.
Trucilla imposed life without parole for the homicide and Lampley was also given an additional 13 to 64 years for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges related to the other employees and customers in the restaurant at the time.
Lampley was arrested in the late afternoon of Jan. 25, 2020, on Interstate 90 in western Erie County. Police used stop sticks to deflate one of the tires on the black BMW car Lampley was driving at the time.
