TITUSVILLE — An Erie man facing driving under the influence (DUI) charges in two incidents from a 10-day period in January 2020 will head to trial next year.
Matthew J. Jackson, 36, was held for court in two cases after preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Monday.
Titusville Police Department filed charges against Jackson following an incident in the city on Jan. 4. Pennsylvania State Police at Corry filed similar charges for another incident in Rome Township on Jan. 14.
Jackson faces two misdemeanor DUI charges in both cases, one for general impairment, the other for the allegedly having the highest category of blood alcohol content, 0.16 percent or higher.
Under Pennsylvania law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered to be under the influence of alcohol if operating a vehicle.
In the earlier incident, Jackson also faces summary charges of driving with a suspended license and no rear lights. In the later incident, he is also charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.02 percent or higher while his license was suspended and violating hazard regulations.
Jackson remains free in lieu of $15,000 bond in both cases. A trial will be scheduled for Crawford County Court of Common Pleas during the January 2022 term.