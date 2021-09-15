SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — An Erie man has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of a Sadsbury Township woman.
Daryl Shawn Gillespie, 27, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police for the alleged murder of Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth, 23. Ruhl-Farnsworth was found dead at her residence at 12007 State Route 618 in Sadsbury Township on Tuesday, at around 2:35 p.m., according to state police.
State police allege Gillespie traveled from his home in Erie to the Sadsbury Township home during the morning hours of Tuesday and allegedly shot Ruhl-Farnsworth in her bedroom. Police said Gillespie was married to Ruhl-Farnsworth, but the two were going through marital problems.
Gillespie traveled back to his home in Erie, where he was contacted by state police during the course of the investigation and eventually taken into custody.
He was arraigned around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver on charges of criminal homicide and burglary.
Gillespie was placed in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown without bail following his arraignment. Online court records indicated bail was denied as "Defendant charged with homicide with malice, premeditation and specific intent to kill."
Gillespie faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Sept. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood.
