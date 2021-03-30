An Erie man accused by police of the fatal shooting of a Titusville man in Millcreek Township on March 23 was taken into custody on Monday.
Regginal Duane Welch III, 20, of 1165 1/2 W. 26th St., was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Erie without incident.
According to the task force, Welch was arrested in the 2400 block of Baur Avenue at around 6:25 a.m. with assistance by the Erie Bureau of Police and Millcreek Police Department. He is being held in the Erie County jail following arraignment, with bail denied in the case due to the charges of homicide.
Welch was wanted in the death of Casey Nadolny, 25. Millcreek police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:32 p.m. March 23 in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road in Erie. Nadolny was transported to UPMC Hamot with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, but died of his injuries at 8:17 p.m., according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.
Cook performed an autopsy on Nadolny on March 24 and ruled the death a homicide.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, Nadolny was shot while inside a gray Ford Escape, exiting the vehicle before collapsing. Using video surveillance in the area and from the nearby Millcreek Mall, police were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Lexus Marie Conner.
After making contact with Conner on Wednesday, police were told by her that Welch and Nadolny were passengers in her vehicle, though she knew Welch under the name "Dollaz."
Conner told police that "Dollaz" shot Nadolny with a pistol while they were in the vehicle. Police were able to find video surveillance from a store that showed Conner and Nadolny together 25 minutes before the shooting, and a receipt from the store was obtained from Nadolny's clothing.
Video surveillance from the Millcreek Mall showed Welch was in the food court of the mall around the same time Nadolny and Conner were at the store, according to the affidavit.
Police identified Welch after showing an image of him to an Erie County Adult Probation Department officer. The officer was Welch's supervising agent and said that he had spoken to Welch earlier that day, according to the affidavit. An Erie City Police Department officer also identified Welch, having seen him driving Conner's Ford Escape earlier on March 23 with a female passenger who matched Conner's description.
Welch was arraigned before Erie County Magisterial District Judge Laurie Mikielski on charges filed by Millcreek Police Department. He is facing two first-degree felony charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault; two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited; a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license; and three second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
If convicted of criminal homicide, Welch could face a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.
A preliminary hearing before Judge Mikielski is scheduled for April 6.
