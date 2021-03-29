MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — An Erie man accused by police of the fatal shooting of a Titusville man in Millcreek Township on March 23 has been taken into custody.
Regginal Duane Welch III, 20, was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force today at around 6:25 a.m., according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Welch was taken into custody without incident at the 2400 block of Baur Avenue in Erie, with the task force receiving assistance by the Erie Bureau of Police and Millcreek Police Department in making the arrest.
Welch was wanted in the death of Casey Nadolny, 25, who incurred multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at the 2400 block of Zimmerly Avenue. Police responded to the scene of the shooting at 5:32 p.m. and Nadolny later died of his injuries at 8:17 p.m. after being taken to UPMC Hamot.
Welch is expected to be arraigned at 11 a.m. today before Erie County Magisterial District Judge Laurie Mikielski. He is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges filed by the Millcreek Police Department, including first-degree felony charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
