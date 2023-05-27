The U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund recently certified Erie Federal Credit Union as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).
This designation is available only to organizations that have proven they provide financial services and products in communities that historically have lacked lack access to traditional banking services, officials said in making the announcement. CDFI certification is granted with the purpose of generating economic growth and opportunity in some of our nation’s most distressed communities.
“Erie FCU is proud and excited to have completed this process as the entire team worked very hard to achieve this certification over the past year,” CEO Brian Waugaman said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our outreach with CDFI resources and will continue to provide needed new programs, educational opportunities, and affordable lending in our communities.”
The CDFI Fund was established in 1994 to boost lending and community development through certified CDFI lenders, allowing them to expand their reach into in economically distressed areas and underserved communities. CDFI certification opens opportunities for institutions to access CDFI fund grants, which must be used to support financially vulnerable residents and communities.
Erie FCU will begin the execution of its CDFI plan in the coming months.
