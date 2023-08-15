ERIE — The Erie County Department of Health confirmed Monday that a mosquito sample collected in the city of Erie on Thursday tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the sixth mosquito sample to test positive in Erie County in 2023. At this time, no human cases have been reported in the county.
Additional monitoring will be done in the area where these mosquito samples were collected. Appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found, officials said.
Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. When transmitted to people, this virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.
