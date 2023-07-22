ERIE — The Erie County Department of Health confirmed Friday that a mosquito group collected in Millcreek Township on Tuesda tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the third mosquito group to test positive in Erie County this year. Health officials said no human cases have been reported in Erie County.
Additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in the area where this mosquito group was collected.
Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. When transmitted to people, this virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.
Prevent mosquito bites with the following tips:
• Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels.
• Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.
• Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.
• Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.
• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”
• Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.
