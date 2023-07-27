ERIE — The Erie County Department of Health confirms that a mosquito group collected in Harborcreek Township last Thursday tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the fourth mosquito group to test positive in Erie County this year. At this time, no human cases have been reported in the county.
Additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in the area where this mosquito group was collected. Appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found.
Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. When transmitted to people, this virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.
