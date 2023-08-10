ERIE — The Erie County Department of Health reported Wednesday that a mosquito sample collected in Harborcreek Township on Aug. 1 tested positive for West Nile virus.
This is the fifth mosquito sample to test positive in Erie County this year. Additionally, a mosquito sample collected in Millcreek Township on July 27 tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV). This is the first sample to test positive for this virus in the county since routine testing was expanded in 2023.
At this time no human cases of either virus have been reported in Erie County. Additional monitoring will be done in the area where these mosquito samples were collected. Appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found.
Both West Nile virus and Jamestown Canyon virus are spread to people by infected mosquitoes. Most people do not develop symptoms while some will have fever, headache and fatigue. These viruses can cause severe disease, including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito bites. If you think you or a family member might be infected, talk with your health care provider.
Mosquitoes that can spread Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events. The detection of that virus in Erie County does not indicate an immediate or widespread threat to the public, but is a result of additional testing capacities as a part of the statewide Mosquito Disease Control program.
