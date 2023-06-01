VERNON TOWNSHIP — Multiple crews responded to what ended up being a “relatively minor” incident caused by an equipment malfunction at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. just after midnight Wednesday, according to Assistant Chief Doug Sekerski of Vernon Central Hose Co.
After being dispatched to the Acutec facility in Crawford Business Park, 13555 Broadway Drive, at approximately 12:21 a.m., firefighters encountered a small fire involving a storage tank attached to a machine used in cleaning parts, according to Sekerski. A heating element in the 50-gallon tank malfunctioned, causing the tank to melt and then ignite.
“The damage was contained to the plastic tank, which was attached to a machine,” Sekerski said. “There was no damage to the machine, no damage to the building, just some smoke throughout the building that they got cleaned out and then cleaned up the water off the cement floor.”
The building was evacuated in response to the incident and no one was injured, according to the assistant chief.
“The water line that supplies the system actually had ruptured from the fire early on,” he said. “The water line acted like a sprinkler system and basically put the fire out.”
Noting that the fire was initially reported as involving a chemical spill, Sekerski said the parts-cleaning system used nitric acid, but that the acid was diluted to the point that it was “not hazardous.”
Firefighters cleared the scene at about 1:50 a.m., according to Sekerski. Crews from West Mead 1, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Hayfield, Summit and Meadville Central fire departments and Meadville Area Ambulance Service also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.