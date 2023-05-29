The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant toward ongoing cleanup efforts of an industrial site in Meadville.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made the grant for environmental cleanup along Bessemer Street. The 11-acre site once was a maintenance facility for the former Erie Railroad and contains oil.
Jim Becker, executive director of EPACC, called the funding great news in the ongoing effort to clean up the area.
Several years ago, the EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded EPACC $400,000 in funding for an environmental assessment of the site, which was completed, Becker said.
The local agency then applied to the EPA for remediation funding of the site.
“This $1 million in new funding will pay for the actual design, engineering and permitting needed for the cleanup,” Becker said. That work is expected to be completed within about two years.
The actual site cleanup is estimated to cost $8 million to $10 million, according to Becker. Actual cleanup work will be done with additional funding.
The $1 million grant locally is part of $14 million from the EPA to clean up contaminated brownfield sites across Pennsylvania.
A brownfield is land that is abandoned or underused, in part, because of concerns about contamination. The grants were announced Friday afternoon by Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
The $14 million statewide includes $9.6 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to revitalize communities suffering from economic and environmental hazards, according to the two senators.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania can not only clean up contaminated brownfield sites but reinvigorate communities that have suffered from job loss, environmental degradation and health problems,” Casey said.
“This funding, coming in large part from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help clean up toxic waste and spills in 19 different sites all across our commonwealth,” Fetterman said.
