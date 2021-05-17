More than $75,000 worth of environmental initiative grants have been awarded to nine projects around the county.
Funding is through Crawford County’s Act 13 program funds, according to Zach Norwood, the county's planning director.
The competitive grants range from $3,400 to $16,000. Project awarded funding by county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday were:
• Union Township, Mount Pleasant Road realignment at Ernst Trail feasibility study, $4,000;
• Linesville Borough, Memorial Park access project, $9,900;
• Crawford County Historical Society, Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum historic public recreation project, $11,095;
• Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Tryon-Weber Woods Natural Area access improvements and stream restoration, phase one, $9,378;
• French Creek Recreational Trails, trails feasibility study, $5,000;
• French Creek Valley Conservancy, French Creek Water Trail management plan and implementation, $7,000;
• Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, tourism location signage, $3,400;
• Clear Lake Authority, East Branch Trail community connections project, $13,000; and
• Meadville, Bicentennial Park playground and parking improvements, $16,000.
Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas. The Unconventional Gas Well Fund distributes impact fee money only to counties and municipalities with unconventional wells, while the Marcellus Legacy Fund is distributed to all counties, with or without wells. Crawford County receives money from both funds.
Money is distributed into three classifications — local environmental initiatives, impact fees and at-risk bridges — with applicants then applying for grant funds from the county.
