WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The major grandstand entertainment schedule is almost complete for the 2022 Crawford County Fair, which also will feature the return of amusement rides.
Multiple entertainment contracts as well as a one-year amusement ride contract were given unanimous approvals by members of the Crawford County Fair Board at their meeting Thursday night. The contracts also are subject to approval by the Crawford County Board of Commissioners which is expected to act on them in the coming weeks.
The largest contract approved was a one-year one for $80,000 with Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York, for amusement rides for the fair Aug. 21 through 27. The contract was OK’d provided the firm can get insurance approval from Pennsylvania.
The contract represents a $50,000 savings over the fair’s previous ride operator, Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment of Wilmington, North Carolina.
The fair had three years remaining on its amusement ride contract with Powers & Thomas at $130,000 per year when that operator ended renegotiation talks last month, according to Dean Maynard, fair board president.
The fair’s contract with Powers & Thomas was suspended both in 2020 and 2021 by mutual agreement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They walked away,” Maynard said of the latest negotiations. “Luckily, we found Main Event and at a cheaper price.”
Main Event has been the contracted ride operator at the Waterford Fair in Erie County.
Under the ride contract with Main Event Amusements, an all-day ride pass is $15 on Aug. 21, a Sunday, with hours limited to 4 to 9 p.m. as Aug. 21 is not an official day of the fair; $20 with rides operating 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 22 through 25; and $20 with rides operating 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27.
Other contract approvals:
• $25,000 with Full Pull Productions of Jamestown for a truck and tractor pull Aug. 25.
• $13,500 with Derby Dog LLC for a demolition derby, with only an evening show Aug. 27.
The board also approved a contract not to exceed $15,000 with North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series for the horse hitch competition Aug. 24; and a $6,000 contract with Northwest Pennsylvania Pulling Association for a farm and antique tractor pull Aug. 22.
The contracts go along with previously approved grandstand entertainment contracts for a concert by Darci Lynne, a singer and ventriloquist; and KOI (Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana) drag racing.
The fair also is in negotiations to finalize a country music concert night with regional performers on Aug. 26. Brenna Bone and The Hillbilly Way are expected to be two of the three acts scheduled, Maynard said.
The 2022 Crawford County Fair evening grandstand entertainment is:
• Aug. 21 — Darci Lynne
• Aug. 22 — Farm and antique tractor pull
• Aug. 23 — North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series
• Aug. 24 — KOI drag racing
• Aug. 25 — Truck and tractor pull
• Aug. 26 — Country music concert (tentative)
• Aug. 27 · Demolition derby