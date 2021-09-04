With the end of August and start of September, autumn is fast approaching and with it the end of the season for many summertime businesses.
Fans of frozen treats have until Sept. 12 to eat at Hank's Frozen Custard in Conneaut Lake before it goes into hibernation until next April. Hank's will expand its hours a little on its closing days, staying open an extra hour on Sundays until 10 p.m.
Putt-It Miniature Golf, located in Vernon Township, will be ending its season on Sept. 26. They also will be changing their hours in the last few weeks of business this season, opening only on Saturdays and Sundays after Labor Day. Miniature golf enthusiasts looking to get in some last-minute fun can visit on Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
Putt-It will reopen around the beginning of May, depending on weather conditions.
Eddie's Footlong Hot Dogs will close its Conneaut Lake Road location for the season on Sept. 12, though its Meadville Mall location will remain open year-round. The Conneaut Lake locale will return on March 8 next year.
Co-owner Christy Johnson said the hot dog eatery will maintain its normal hours for the last days before the end of the season, and will have one more Wacky Wednesday.
With this summer being the second year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of these businesses reported fair, if not spectacular seasons this year.
Ryan Hild said customer flow at Hank's was "pretty normal" for the year, though he noted facing difficulty in ordering in supplies as a result of the pandemic's disruption of supply lines.
Heading into the season, he said there were some nerves about trying to grapple with COVID-19 for a second year, though also said he had been looking forward to opening again.
"I think last year proved that nothing is a given," Hild said. "Nothing can be taken for granted because you just don't know what's going to happen."
Brad Cronin, owner of Putt-It, said business was "fairly steady" this year, estimating business was a little below average, but not by much.
He said some overly warm days during the summer did keep people indoors, however.
"It was during those hot spells we slow up a lot," he said.
Johnson said the season was "lucky" for Eddie's, with most of its employees coming back this year, seemingly defying the hiring problem facing many other businesses. While the start of school has left Eddie's a little shorthanded at the moment, she overall had a positive opinion of the season.
"We had a good year with our customers and we were really fortunate we had good employees this year," she said.
Both Eddie's and Hank's will be celebrating milestone seasons next year. It will be the 75th anniversary for Eddie's — with the owners planning to hold giveaways and celebrations — while Hank's will be marking their 70th season.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.