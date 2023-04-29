COCHRANTON — A free informational seminar regarding important end-of-life choices will be held May 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Cochranton Area Public Library.
The seminar will provide basic information on important legal documents to have, estate and funeral planning to take some of the burden off your family, and health care decisions you may be faced with.
Featured speakers include Tyler Graham, a financial advisor with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC; Jeff Youngs, an attorney with Pepicelli Youngs and Youngs; Mike Dickson, supervisor of Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc.; and a representative from Hospice of Crawford County.
Preregistration is required as seating will be limited to 25 attendees. Call the library at (814) 425-3996 to reserve your seat.
The library is located at 107 W. Pine St. Hours are Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.