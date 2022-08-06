It was a heart-stopping scene for beef-and-cheddar lovers throughout the Meadville area: Demolition of the Arby’s at the corner of Park Avenue and Willow Street began early Thursday. By noon, all that remained was the restaurant’s red-roofed front section, a cockeyed “Arby’s” spelled out above it and the vintage cowboy hat neon sign still standing nearby.
“Closed,” read the message to customers on the giant sign. “See you in October.”
While the building that has served area roast beef lovers for decades has poured its last jamocha shake, a new Arby’s, one that is better situated for drive-thru customers, is expected to rise, phoenix-like, from the rubble. and joining it will be the iconic sign, which is expected to be refurbished with updated wiring and LED fixtures, an Arby’s official told The Meadville Tribune in late June.
“This was a rare chance that our leadership valued,” Tammy Puharic, director of operations for the Eastern Alliance of Arby’s Restaurant Group, said of the sign upgrades. “We know it was important to the town.”
Puharic said it would be “no small feat” to refurbish the sign, but said the effort will be “well worth it.”
A July 2021 social media post by a manager at the restaurant asking for likes and comments to demonstrate the community’s interest in keeping the sign drew more than 2,600 positive reactions and more than 1,500 comments, the overwhelming majority calling on Arby’s to preserve the sign.
Sign preservation plans call for the enormous cowboy hat logo featuring neon and incandescent lights, many of which haven’t worked in years, to be moved slightly so that it will be protected by a curved island, according to a May presentation to the Meadville Zoning Hearing Board.
The board approved a variance that allowed the restaurant reconstruction project to proceed with 41 percent fewer parking spaces than the city’s zoning ordinance requires.
The new building is expected to be slightly smaller in size than the demolished building due to a downsized dining area, according to the variance-request presentation. The area available for parking is also being reduced because the redesign adds a double-laned drive-thru capable of accommodating at least 11 vehicles.
The expanded drive-thru with two ordering points and one pickup window is intended to improve safety along Park Avenue by reducing the likelihood of vehicle lines backing up onto the roadway, a project manager told the board in May. It would also likely improve business by allowing more drive-thru customers to move through the line more efficiently.
