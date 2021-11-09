HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — An emu located in the Interstate 79 median just south of the mile marker 152 exit was euthanized by a Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden around noon Monday.
Game Commission officials discussed the feasibility of sedating the emu, a type of large flightless bird native to Australia, before deciding that euthanizing the animal would be the best way to “safeguard people and motorists in that area,” according to Jason Amory, an information and education supervisor with the commission’s northwest region office in Franklin.
“Our obligation is always to public safety first, wildlife second,” Amory said. “We did what we could do and what we thought was right.
“The whole thing just stinks,” he added.
While the Game Commission occasionally recovers and transports wildlife such as eagles for rehabilitation, Amory said, exotic animals such as emus present significant challenges, especially when they are located in an area in close proximity to heavy traffic such as an interstate median.
Capturing the emu “was not really practical because we’re not set up to do that,” Amory said, explaining that sedating the bird would have been difficult and that officials were not equipped to transport a sedated emu.
In August, game wardens in Lebanon County used a tranquilizer gun to safely capture an escaped wallaby, a type of small kangaroo. In contrast to the emu euthanized Monday, which Amory estimated at 80 pounds, a typical wallaby could be caged in a standard-sized animal carrier, he said.
The origins of the emu were unknown, according to Amory. He speculated that it may have come from a captive facility, perhaps one located in eastern Ohio, where exotic animals are more common than in Pennsylvania. The commission learned of the emu after receiving multiple reports from members of the public.
“It’s not something people see every day,” he said.
After being euthanized with a firearm, the emu was taken to the Game Commission’s Franklin office, where it will be tested for diseases, Amory said. After that, it will be disposed of properly.
Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the scene.
