As momentary chaos erupted in the hallway behind her, a girl on the verge of tears entered a small room at the end of a second-floor hallway inside Meadville Area Senior High School on Wednesday.
Teens carrying out their adolescence in a variety of ways, some more boisterous than others, were transitioning from one lunch period to another, some returning, others on their way to eat.
In the quiet space just off the hallway, the girl was met by several student volunteers gathered between racks of clothes and other supplies that lined the walls. As she turned to face them, the source of her distress became clear: From her chest to her legs she was covered in chocolate milk.
“Some kid ran into her,” said a classmate who accompanied her from the cafeteria to the MASH Caring Closet.
It wouldn’t be the only time that day that a young person, possibly crying, possibly trying their best not to cry, came to the Caring Closet in need, according to Natalie Stearns, the French teacher who for the past decade has organized the charitable resource for students at the high school and Meadville Area Middle School.
The needs that bring students in are wide ranging, from the occasional lunchroom mishap or unexpected hygiene needs, to food insecurity at home, students struggling with teen parenthood or the challenges of homelessness.
While the nature of the needs that send students to the Caring Closet remains relatively constant from year to year, the 2022-23 school year has been significantly different in terms of quantity.
More students than ever are showing up in need, according to Stearns, and it’s not the occasional spilled milk incident that’s driving the increase.
“Some of the stories I’m hearing from kids are so sad, it’s crazy,” Stearns said. “I wasn’t prepared to support the numbers, but you have to — you can’t say no.”
In just eight weeks of school, Stearns said, she has already spent close to $5,000 — more than she typically spends in an entire year.
Already the shelves of the Caring Cupboard — another small room down the hallway from the Closet — are running bare. Plenty of granola bars and fruit cups fill one cabinet, but nearby the remaining boxes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and cereal won’t last long. It’s easy to see why they’re disappearing: About a dozen reusable sacks of supplies are lined up near the door, ready to be delivered to the lockers of middle school students on Thursday. Today, even more will go out to high school students.
Stearns says the number of students requesting the sacks of weekend food supplies has tripled from last year. The Caring Closet and Cupboard saw a spike in traffic early in the pandemic, but the current level of demand has far surpassed that level.
Helping Stearns meet that demand are eight student assistants who receive a half unit of academic credit when they volunteer to work in the Caring Closet in lieu of a study hall period.
“There’s a lot of negative in the world, so I like that I’ve been able to positively affect Meadville,” said senior Mkenna Gerard, who is in her second year with the Closet. “I always like when I see a smile on somebody’s face whenever they’re able to come in here and pick out an outfit for a job interview or a spring concert that they might not have been able to afford or have the resources to get otherwise.”
Shelves of shoes and boots behind Gerard include a few pairs of high heels and one rack of clothes nearby contains the prom-style dresses that in years past went largely overlooked by students. But for the past few weeks, she said, the Closet workers have been busy helping students in search of dresses that could be worn to the school’s homecoming dance.
It helps that students staff the Closet, according to junior Marnasha Stout, who is working her first semester with the charity. Like Stearns and the several other assistants present Wednesday, Stout said that while it may sound easy in theory, the prospect of asking for charity can be awkward, even daunting, for anyone, but especially a teenager enmeshed in the fishbowl drama that is high school.
Stearns offered a similar take.
“Kids have a lot of pride,” she said. “To ask for food, that requires swallowing a lot of pride. To ask to bring food home, that’s a big deal.”
So being able to identify with the Closet staff members helps.
“I feel like with students, it’s just easier because we’re all around the same age,” Stout said.
Work in the Closet isn’t all crises and awkwardness, however. For Stout, one of the highlights is the weekly delivery of feminine hygiene products to the school’s bathrooms — an easy way to make both life and learning a little bit easier for members of the MASH community.
Michael St. Julien, a MASH junior in his first semester assisting with the Closet, helps to deliver the sacks of weekend food supplies. For cynics who might think that those making use of the Closet’s resources are just looking for an easy supply of free food, St. Julien says that’s not what he sees.
“A lot of students are in need of food,” he said, citing his two younger siblings, who both benefit from the Weekend Nutrition for Students (WiNS) program in the Crawford Central School District elementary schools. “There definitely is a general need.”
Sophomore Ben Fiely, another of the Closet assistants, said the need can sometimes be seen in some of the exhausted faces walking through the school’s hallways.
“I talk to a lot of people in school, and some of them, they just don’t really want to go home because they don’t have enough food there,” Fiely said. “They like eating the free school lunch.”
Stearns and staff are optimistic they can continue helping, though Stearns worries that the Caring Closet itself will need additional help to continue assisting MASH students with everything from prom dresses to laundry services.
It helps that they can see the results of their efforts, like the young woman covered in chocolate milk who borrowed a change of clothes so she could stay focused on school for the remainder of the day instead of continuing to drip all afternoon or having to call a parent to come get her.
Soon after her tearful arrival, she was in dry clothes and back in class, according to Gerard.
She was happy, feeling fierce, a new woman,” Gerard said. “Her day was not ruined.
“The Caring Closet saves the day,” she added, “again.”
