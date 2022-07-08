SAEGERTOWN — A Parker LORD employee was injured in an incident that drew responses from multiple fire departments at approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The injury occurred “during a routine process at one of our mixing tanks,” according to a spokesman for Parker Hannifin, the Cleveland-based company that owns Parker LORD.
Although emergency radio dispatchers initially referred to the incident as a structure fire, Parker Hannefin said the fire department response was part of the standard procedure for such incidents.
“Our team reacted immediately to the incident following appropriate protocols and providing immediate care while notifying the local fire department and EMS for support,” according to an emailed statement from Aidan Gormley, Parker Hannefin’s director for global communications and branding.
Citing privacy concerns, Gormley declined to provide the injured employee’s age, gender or position at the company. Emergency radio traffic referred to the injured person as a 32-year-old man.
Gormley said the injured employee was first transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie and then to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, “where they received treatment and are recovering.”
“Safety is our highest priority at Parker and we are conducting an investigation of the incident,” Gormley said. “An OSHA report has been submitted.”
The Parker LORD plant in Saegertown produces chemical adhesives and coatings. At the time of the 2019 acquisition of LORD Corp. by Parker Hannefin, the plant employed about 230 people.
