Ten emergency responder organizations in Crawford County have received funding from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
Republican state Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th District includes the county, announced the grant awarding on Thursday. The 10 responder organizations are part of a wider group of 39 fire departments and ambulance organizations across the Crawford-Forest-Warren area to receive funding through the program.
In total, area organizations received $425,535 from the grant collectively across the three-county region.
"We are grateful to all of our first responders who risk their lives daily to protect others in their most desperate time of need," Rapp said in a release. "I applaud all of the dedicated men and women of our local fire and EMS companies for qualifying for this funding, and most importantly, for their essential, irreplaceable service in keeping our communities safe."
The funding for the grant program comes from slot machine gaming revenue. Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention of personnel; construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company; purchase or repair of equipment; training; reduction of existing debt; or replacing lost proceeds due to COVID-19 fundraising limitations.
The Crawford County first responder organizations that received money through the grant program are:
• Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), which received $11,520;
• Bloomfield Township VFD Emergency Medical Service (EMS), $8,993;
• Centerville VFD, $11,698;
• Centerville VFD EMS $8,993;
• Titusville Fire Department, $12,054;
• Hydetown VFD, $11,876;
• Spartansburg VFD, $11,520;
• Spartansburg VFD EMS, $8,993;
• Townville VFD, $11,876;
• and Townville Ambulance Service Inc., $8,993.