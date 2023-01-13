Taking quick action when someone is in cardiac arrest can make all the difference in the person’s ability to survive.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest during the Bills’ football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 put the topic in full view of the public on national TV.
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), more than 350,000 people a year have sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital.
Cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions and the heart stops beating properly, according to the association. It’s different from a heart attack, which occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked.
Cardiac arrest can result in death if proper steps aren’t taken immediately.
Cardiac arrest can be reversed by restoring a normal heart rhythm with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator.
Hamlin was treated quickly following his collapse as CPR was done immediately and medical staff had access to an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to shock his heart and restore its rhythm.
CPR can double or triple the chances of a cardiac arrest victim’s survival, especially if it’s performed immediately. However, bystanders only perform CPR 46 percent of the time, according to the AHA.
Local emergency medical officials hope more people will take an interest in taking CPR training in the wake of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and subsequent recovery.
“People should not be afraid of taking CPR training and learning how to do this,” said Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department. “It may not be (someone) in the general public they save, but it may be their own family member.”
The fire department’s emergency medical technicians handled 14 cardiac arrest calls in 2022, according to Wiley.
Successfully completing a CPR training course in Pennsylvania gives a person certification for two years.
“With CPR, you’re going to circulate the blood and oxygen in the system (for the person) until help arrives,” Wiley said. “The chances of survivability are much greater.”
CPR training includes how to use an AED, which in the past 15 years or so has become commonplace in public buildings, airport terminals, schools, social clubs, workplaces and many retail stores.
If someone is in cardiac arrest, each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10 percent, so having access to an AED and knowing how to use one is critical.
“Honestly, they’re very easy to use,” Wiley said. “It literally will take you through the process — through every step of the process. It’s part of the CPR class.”
“They are a game-changer,” Dr. Kevin Kraeling, medical director at Meadville Medical Center, said of AEDs. “They increase the chances of survival tremendously.”
While an AEDs use is self-explanatory, Kraeling said it is a good idea to get AED instruction ahead of time through a CPR course.
“The more knowledge you have the better,” he added.
Eric Henry, owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service, agrees.
“Everybody should learn CPR because you just never know when someone may need it,” he said.
Courses in CPR are available through the American Red Cross, Meadville Area Ambulance Service and other area ambulance companies in the county as well as Meadville Central Fire Department.
“It’s readily available,” Wiley said. “We don’t care who they use” for a course, “we just want people to learn CPR.”
