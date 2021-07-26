A kayaker on a family outing who became stranded under the Spring Street bridge was not injured when emergency response crews rescued him Saturday afternoon.
“Everyone involved did an outstanding job in removing him from danger,” Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said before offering a reminder for other outdoor enthusiasts. “With the water being high and fast moving, it’s not a good idea to go kayaking on French Creek until it is lowered and safe again.”
Rescue crews found the kayaker directly underneath the bridge after being dispatched at 2:55 p.m.
“There was a downed tree that he was able to straddle,” Wiley said.
As the kayaker waited amid the elevated and fast-moving water, rescue crews lowered a rope from the bridge. They instructed the stranded kayaker to tie it around himself as rescue crews brought the other end to shore so that, in the event the kayaker wound up in the creek, he could be pulled to shore.
Instead, Crawford County Scuba Team members arrived in a boat launched downstream at Bicentennial Park and removed the kayaker, according to Wiley.
Asked if the department responds to many water rescues in the city, Wiley said, “Luckily, we do not.”
Crawford County Scuba Team, in contrast, has responded to several reported water rescues in recent weeks as heavy rain has led to elevated water levels in the area.
Citing the high number of calls, the team posted a plea to its Facebook page July 18.
“French Creek is not safe to be on until the water recedes,” the post stated. “Don’t put our rescue personnel in danger just because you want to kayak or canoe.”
