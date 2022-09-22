The Crawford County Department of Public Safety is asking for county approval to improve emergency communications within the county.
One approval is renewal of a voluntary mass notification system that can reach thousands of county residents immediately about emergencies.
The other is a relocation of the county’s backup emergency radio system to the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
Both requests came at Wednesday’s work session of commissioners from Greg Beveridge, the county’s director of public safety.
Beveridge has asked the county to OK a three-year renewal agreement with Genasys Inc. of San Diego, California, at a cost of $4,749.50 per year.
The voluntary mass notification system — installed with the county’s 911 emergency system — can reach up to 20,000 subscribers at once about an emergency situation.
The voluntary emergency notification system rings messages right to a person’s smart phone.
The voluntary system was announced in June 2021 and became operational in December 2021.
Also proposed is moving the county’s backup emergency radio system from West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department to the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
The cost is $10,204 to have Mobilcom Inc. of Meadville move the radio and antenna equipment.
The county has been upgrading emergency communications at the fairgrounds where the county has an antenna tower. The public safety building on the grounds is the county’s backup emergency communications site.
Wireless legacy funds would be used to pay for the radio and antenna project at no additional cost to the county, according to Beveridge.
Commissioners are expected to act on the proposals at their voting meeting next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.