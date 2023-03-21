EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — An electrical fire damaged the kitchen of a southern Crawford County home near Atlantic.
The fire was confined to the kitchen of the home in the 12200 block of Laird Road in East Fallowfield Township, according to Chief Adam Courtney of Fallowfield Volunteer Fire Department.
The home is located about 3 miles east of Atlantic.
No one was home when the fire at the Ruhlman residence was discovered around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.
The cause of the fire is considered to be an accidental electrical fire, according to Courtney.
“The crew was able to make a quick stop on the fire,” he said.
There were no injuries in the blaze.
Fallowfield was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Conneaut Lake, Greenwood Township, Summit Township, Cochranton and Greenville, as well as Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.
The last units returned to service at 9:10 p.m.
