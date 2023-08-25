Cleanup efforts and electric power restoration are ongoing late this morning in the wake of thunderstorms that moved across Crawford County overnight Thursday and earlier today.
No injuries were reported from the storms, according to dispatchers at the Crawford County 911 Center and personnel at area fire departments.
Most of the heavier storms hit western and southwestern Crawford County, knocking down scattered tree limbs and trees in the areas around Conneaut Lake, Conneautville and Linesville.
As of 10:15 a.m., approximately 235 customers of Penelec and Penn Power remained without electric service, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s website. FirstEnergy is the parent firm of the two electric utilities.
The bulk of remaining outages are in Conneautville as well as scattered sites across Conneaut, East Fallowfield, North Shenango, Pine, Sadsbury, Spring, Summerhill and Summit townships.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the other electric utility serving Crawford County, had no reports of service disruption in the county as of 10:15 a.m.
