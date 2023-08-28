WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — More than 1,000 members donated more than one ton of food to the needy during Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative’s recent 87th annual meeting.
The meeting was held at New Beginnings Church of God in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville, on Aug. 19.
It was the fourth consecutive year the cooperative electric utility’s annual meeting was mainly a drive-thru and pre-recorded virtual event.
More than 1,020 memberships participated with members donating 2,057 pounds of food items. The food was turned over to the Center for Family Services Food Pantry.
Each membership that participated in the meeting received a $25 electric bill credit and a special smart plug for their participation.
In her presentation, Lisa Chausse, chair of the co-op’s board of directors, focused on the “members of tomorrow” by discussing the various youth programs offered by the co-op.
“Each year, the co-op awards up to $4,000 in Clearly Brighter Teacher Grants to local pre-K through 12th grade teachers, for hands on projects not typically covered by traditional school budgets,” Chausse said. “Grant applications will be accepted online through the end of September and awarded in October, National Co-op Month.”
The live portion of the business meeting featured 2023 election results for the board of directors.
Elected to Northwestern REC’s board of directors for three-year terms were: Kim Docter of Cambridge Springs for District 6; David (Earl) Snyder of Troy Township for District 7; Marian Davis of Meadville for District 8; and Chausse of Guys Mills for District 9.
Ryan Meller, Northwestern REC’s president and chief executive officer, discussed the need for the cooperative’s increase in its cost-of-service charge that was instituted earlier this year.
The cost-of-service charge is the fixed charge covering a portion of the expenses the co-op incurs to make electricity available. The charge is for purchase of tangible items such as meters, transformers, poles and electric lines.
The cost-of-service increase was necessary to cover the rise in the co-op’s cost of materials, according to Meller.
However, the co-op’s residential delivery, or kilowatt per hour, charge remained unchanged.
In February, the board of directors approved an increase for most rate classes following an extensive cost-of-service study.
On April 1, the cost-of-service charge for the majority of co-op members, more than 92 percent, rose by $15. The charge for residential, single-phase electric service rose from $30 to $45.
The board did keep the residential delivery, or kilowatt per hour, charge at 10.104 cents hour.
At the meeting, Meller also discussed recent electrical outages that affected more 13,000 co-op members.
“Despite our aggressive right-of-way maintenance program, trees remain our primary cause of outages,” he said. “We also continue to work with our local power supplier to improve reliability to each of our 17 substations.”
Northwestern REC is a not-for-profit rural electric distribution cooperative that serves 20,000 members in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties.
