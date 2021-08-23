CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association members reelected three board members at the cooperative's annual meeting Saturday.
This year was the second year the annual meeting was closed to the public and held virtually.
Electronic and mail-in voting was again used this year with votes being cast by 7.43 percent of members versus a mere 1 percent of members voting using the previous in-person-only voting option. Members could vote from June 22 until Wednesday. Reelected to three-year terms were Michael Sample, representing District 3, in eastern Erie and part of Warren counties; Kathryn Cooper-Winters, representing District 5 in northcentral Crawford County; and Lanny Rodgers, representing District 10 in southeastern Crawford and parts of Venango and Mercer counties.
Members and the public were able to view the prerecorded meeting and live voting results on the cooperative's YouTube channel.
More than 680 members participated a drive-thu event hosted at New Beginnings Church of God from 8 a.m. to noon with members receiving an electric bill credit plus a $25 coupon book to use at the Crawford County Fair on Saturday or Sunday. These members could also purchase a second coupon book at the cooperative's booth at the fair for $15. More than 30 food vendors were signed up to accept the co-op's coupons as cash.
"While we hope to be back face-to-face next year with our members, this is an excellent opportunity to connect with them and support the 75th anniversary of the Crawford County Fair as many community groups and small businesses associated with it," said Bill Buchanan, the cooperative's president and chief executive officer.
In his address to members, Buchanan said trees were the largest cause of electric outages for the cooperative in 2020 and it continues to work to mitigate other outage situations for members.
Cooper-Winters, chair of the cooperative's board of directors, said while there were challenges, many positive things did happen during 2020 including learning new ways to connect with one another and the Rural Rocks Community initiative involving Cambridge Springs, Edinboro and Titusville.
Groups from each of those communities worked together remotely to reimagine their communities, formulate plans and have now begun implementing the plans, Cooper-Winters said.
Northwestern REC has been identified by Touchstone Energy Best Practices as the leading electric cooperative in the nation on member engagement. Northwestern REC is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative providing service to more than 21,000 locations in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, and Ashtabula County in Ohio.