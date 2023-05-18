Adjudication of write-in ballots cast at precincts in Tuesday’s primary election got underway Wednesday by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
As of Wednesday, adjudication of write-in ballots cast in person had been completed at five of the 68 precincts, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
“Final results won’t come quickly,” he said. “It’s the volume (of write-ins). We’ve had more than 1,000 write-in votes so far.”
Soff said it’s unknown when adjudication of all write-in votes will be completed.
Once adjudication of precinct-cast ballots is completed, then the board must do the same process for the mail-in and absentee ballots.
Voter turnout overall in Tuesday’s primary was 31.50 percent in the county, according to the Board of Elections.
Among registered Republican voters in the county, turnout was at 32.33 percent, with 9,755 out of 30,173 registered Republicans voting.
Among registered Democratic voters, turnout in the county was less at 29.90 percent, with 4,681 out of 15,653 registered Democrats voting.
The board will continue public adjudication this morning at the Crawford County Courthouse following the county commissioners’ public work session at 9:30.
