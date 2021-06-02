Official tabulation of votes from the May 18 primary election is expected to be verified this morning at the Crawford County Courthouse.
Official tabulation started Friday morning and was completed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse following the Memorial Day holiday break.
Once verified, official results will be printed and signed by tabulators, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Official results then will be available for public inspection at the Crawford County Board of Commissioners Office at the courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, as well as posted on the county's website. After five calendar days of public inspection and if no challenges are filed, election board members then will vote to certify the results as final, Soff said.