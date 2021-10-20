CONNEAUT LAKE — The borough will not have a new mayor until after the Nov. 2 election.
Former Mayor John O'Grady resigned in September because he has moved from the borough to Sadsbury Township.
Anticipating his resignation, Conneaut Lake Borough Council announced it would accept letters of interest from any borough resident.
Council received only one letter of interest — from Jim Tigri, a member of the Municipal Authority of Conneaut Lake, who has been attending council meetings for several months.
Council could have appointed a new mayor at last Wednesday's meeting, but chose to wait a month to see who may win the open seat.
O'Grady's name will be on the ballot because by the time he resigned, it was too late to have it removed. Thus, any new mayor elected would have to be elected by a write-in.
If a write-in candidate receives more votes than O'Grady, council members indicated they would like to appoint that person to serve in the unexpired term of O'Grady. That person then would begin a new term in January.
However, if O'Grady wins the Nov. 2 election, he would be ineligible to serve. Thus, council would have to name somebody in November to serve until the end of December. Then, council will have to appoint somebody to serve as mayor in January. It could be the same person or could be somebody new in January.
Tigri said he will be conducting a write-in campaign for mayor in the November election hoping residents will write him in instead of voting for O'Grady since O'Grady cannot serve.
Council members appeared to agree that if he is successful in getting the most votes on Nov. 2, he would be sworn in to fulfill O'Grady's term on Nov. 10.
If he is successful at the election, he would assume the four-year term in January.
O'Grady's resignation was dated Sept. 8 and accepted at Wednesday's meeting.
Council member Mario DeBlasio expressed appreciation for O'Grady's work as mayor, adding O'Grady served as an excellent example of leadership and always acted in a calm matter.
Not mentioned at the meeting was the fact that four council seats will be up for election also.
Incumbent members on the ballot are Bill Eldridge, Ryan Lang and Dick Holabaugh.
Incumbent Mike Krepps has chosen not to seek reelection. If there are no write-in votes for council, council has to appoint a new member in January to succeed Krepps.